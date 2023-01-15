Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg

A team of trackers, police and residents are on the hunt for a female tiger that escaped from its cage in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, and mauled two dogs and a man.
The local community policing forum’s (CPF) Gresham Mandy said the big cat escaped from its cage at a smallholding where it was being kept with a male. He said the owner claimed the fence had been cut and the animal escaped on Saturday night.
Mandy said the animal attacked and killed a dog, before mauling another dog, which had to be put down. The tiger then attacked a man, who managed to escape without serious injury.
He said the animal was a fully grown female.
The Vereeniging and Vanderbiljpark SPCA said its team was also on the ground and working closely with authorities to ensure the safe capture of the tiger.
It asked the residents of Walkerville and surroundings to inform it immediately by calling its emergency number on 083 292 5862, if the tiger was spotted.
“Please do not approach the tiger — she is dangerous,” the SPCA said.
Image: 123RF/ondrejprosicky
