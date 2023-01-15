A 44-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being allegedly mauled by his neighbour’s two pit bulls while walking to his home in Trenance Park in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
Residents who witnessed the attack contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) just after midnight.
“Reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and on arrival discovered Lazarus Appalsamy lying on the side of the road.
“According to Appalsamy, he was returning home after visiting a friend when his neighbour’s two pit bulls jumped over the driveway gate and attacked him,” Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said.
He said Appalsamy’s friend tried to assist but was bitten on his arm and leg,
“According to witnesses, the dogs mauled Appalsamy for more than 20 minutes before their owner arrived and removed them back to his property.”
Appalsamy lost his left eyeball while chunks of flesh were ripped off his arms, legs and body.
Appalsamy and his injured friend were taken to the nearby Osindisweni Hospital where Appalsamy remains in critical condition.
Balram said according to residents, the dogs had previously attacked other people in the area.
Man loses eyeball, chunks of flesh in horrific pit bull attack
