South Africa

Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis

15 January 2023 - 20:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled this week's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos to deal with South Africa's energy crisis, says his spokesperson. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled this week's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos to deal with South Africa's energy crisis, says his spokesperson. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the ongoing energy crisis.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to lead a delegation of ministers and South African captains of industry to promote South Africa as an investment destination of choice. 

The delegation to WEF was expected to add the country’s voice to discussions about global issues, with the overall aim to position South Africa as a competitive business destination.

However, rising dissent with the populace after the country experienced debilitating stage 6 load-shedding 11 days into the new year has seemingly changed the president’s plans. 

This as political parties have added their voices to the criticism over the government’s inability to get the power utility fully-operational.

“Currently the president is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties represented in parliament, (National Energy Crisis Committee) and the Eskom board,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

This is not the first time that Ramaphosa has interrupted his overseas visits to deal with the energy crisis.

In September last year, Ramaphosa cut short his US/UK trip to address the electricity crisis.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

A 40 hour power outage for parts of Durban forces residents to dump spoiled food

The DA has called on theThekwini municipality to exempt some Durban suburbs from load-shedding after 40 hours without power.
News
4 hours ago

Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown

No individual or organisation has claimed ownership of the protest action, but political parties have added their voices to calls for change.
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa available to meet opposition leaders on energy crisis, says presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says he has not received a letter from leader of the opposition John Steenhuisen requesting ...
Politics
2 days ago

Government’s promise to tackle energy crisis is the gospel truth, says KZN premier

Government was hell bent on its commitment to end load shedding, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube assured thousands of congregants at a ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  3. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  4. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...