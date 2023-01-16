An alleged ATM bomber is due to appear in court on Monday after being found with partially burned bank notes and a detonator.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a specialised team was investigating an ATM bombing that took place in Randfontein. The suspect was traced by the team on Friday.
The suspect is also suspected to be involved in ATM bombings around Thokoza.
The police investigation is ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man found with burnt cash is arrested for suspected ATM robberies
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
An alleged ATM bomber is due to appear in court on Monday after being found with partially burned bank notes and a detonator.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a specialised team was investigating an ATM bombing that took place in Randfontein. The suspect was traced by the team on Friday.
The suspect is also suspected to be involved in ATM bombings around Thokoza.
The police investigation is ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN motorist murdered after running out of fuel on N2 highway
Mpumalanga police believe they have nabbed serial fuel station robbers
Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban
WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos