South Africa

POLL | Will Ramaphosa’s cancelled trip to Davos make a difference?

16 January 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled this week's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos to deal with the energy crisis. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled this week's visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos to deal with the energy crisis. File photo.
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to cancel a working trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland during the country’s energy crisis has sparked debate.

Ramaphosa was set to attend the prestigious summit in an effort to promote South Africa as an investment destination, but the message may have been harder to deliver with the country battling increasing rolling blackouts.

Power utility Eskom announced indefinite stage 6 load-shedding last week, days before the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity.

The worsening state of power generation has cost the economy billions and led to calls for a national shutdown.

Citizens have asked Ramaphosa to at the very least show his government is taking the issue seriously, despite him saying his “hands are tied” about the price increases.

“At this stage the president cannot interfere with that process. It is a statutory process the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has under way. Eskom does need the money and the president is mindful of the severity of consumers paying more for electricity they do not have,” Magwenya said of Nersa’s decision.

In September last year, Ramaphosa cut short his trip to the US and UK to address the electricity crisis.

While some said cancelling the Davos trip showed Ramaphosa was leading through the crisis, others said he was simply saving face and avoiding embarrassment at the summit. Many questioned what good cancelling his trip last year did.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said cancelling the trip won’t make a difference.

“We are not fools. President Ramaphosa has been ‘solving’ Eskom wars since December 2014. We remember how many times he cancelled international trips, including a trip to a UN summit. But this does not solve the power crisis. The more he communicates about solving Eskom’s problems, the worse it gets.

“What we can appreciate as a country is that he saved us millions by cancelling the trip but it does not mean the president will solve the energy crisis.”

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said “the president has in the past 12 years been talking tough about issues at Eskom. He has cancelled trips to attend to the crisis and instituted advisory boards and the net result of that has been stage 6 load-shedding”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip to deal with energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the the ...
News
17 hours ago

‘He saved taxpayers millions but will not solve the energy crisis’: SA on Ramaphosa cancelling Davos trip

President Cyril Ramaphosa might have saved taxpayers money by cancelling his trip to Davos in Switzerland on Sunday to attend to South Africa’s power ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Clueless ANC is strangling state and economy

Our commander-in-chief will jet off to Davos for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, which takes place this week. He leaves a trail of doom at ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Ramaphosa races home as energy crisis deepens

SA is teetering on the brink of its most severe power cuts yet, just two months after the government announced emergency measures to try and end ...
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...