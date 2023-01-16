South Africa

Ramaphosa declares seven days of mourning for Frene Ginwala

16 January 2023 - 19:58 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of January 24 after the death of former speaker of the National Assembly Frene Ginwala. File image
Image: BAFANA MAHLANGU/SOWETAN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a seven-day mourning period from Tuesday in honour of Frene Ginwala, the founding speaker of the country’s democratic parliament.

Ginwala died at her at home in Cape Town on Thursday night after a stroke two weeks earlier. She was 90.

In 2005, Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of January 24.

The presidency will later announce details of an official memorial service in Johannesburg next Tuesday.

“This event will serve as a national tribute to the late speaker.”

