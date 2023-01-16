South Africa

WATCH | KZN community members retrieve body of man who plunged down cliff

16 January 2023 - 10:29
Community members retrieve the body of the man who plunged down a cliff, north of Durban on Sunday night.
Community members retrieve the body of the man who plunged down a cliff, north of Durban on Sunday night.
Image: Screenshot

Members of a community north of Durban rallied to retrieve the body of a man who plunged 100m down a cliff on Sunday night.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said residents of Ogunjini, near Verulam, reported the incident just before 7pm.

“Community leaders explained the man was an electrician,” he said.

“It could not be confirmed if he was working at a home at the top of the cliff when the accident occurred.

“His body became wedged in the dense vegetation along the cliff.

“Members of the community crossed the river below and climbed up the cliff to retrieve his body.”

Balram said paramedics examined the man before declaring him dead.

TimesLIVE

