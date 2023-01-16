“It could not be confirmed if he was working at a home at the top of the cliff when the accident occurred.
“His body became wedged in the dense vegetation along the cliff.
“Members of the community crossed the river below and climbed up the cliff to retrieve his body.”
Balram said paramedics examined the man before declaring him dead.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | KZN community members retrieve body of man who plunged down cliff
Image: Screenshot
Members of a community north of Durban rallied to retrieve the body of a man who plunged 100m down a cliff on Sunday night.
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said residents of Ogunjini, near Verulam, reported the incident just before 7pm.
“Community leaders explained the man was an electrician,” he said.
“It could not be confirmed if he was working at a home at the top of the cliff when the accident occurred.
“His body became wedged in the dense vegetation along the cliff.
“Members of the community crossed the river below and climbed up the cliff to retrieve his body.”
Balram said paramedics examined the man before declaring him dead.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Light aircraft that crashed near FNB Stadium was on a training flight
KZN motorist murdered after running out of fuel on N2 highway
N3 Durban-bound closed to traffic after massive pile-up
Eighteen injured after taxi, car collide in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos