South Africa

WATCH | Judgment in Ramaphosa, Zuma legal showdown

16 January 2023 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE

Judgment is expected in the legal showdown between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

Ramaphosa launched an interdict in a bid to halt Zuma's summons for Ramaphosa to appear in court this week. Zuma claims Ramaphosa is an accessory after the fact.

