WATCH | Judgment in Ramaphosa, Zuma legal showdown

Judgment is expected in the legal showdown between former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
Ramaphosa launched an interdict in a bid to halt Zuma's summons for Ramaphosa to appear in court this week. Zuma claims Ramaphosa is an accessory after the fact.
