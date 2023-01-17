South Africa

Emergency water shutdown in six areas in Johannesburg — here's who will be affected

17 January 2023 - 08:09
At least six areas in Johannesburg will be affected by a 15-hour planned water outage from Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

At least six areas in Johannesburg will be affected by a 15-hour planned water outage from Wednesday morning. 

Johannesburg Water issued an alert warning residents of the water outage due to an emergency shutdown.

The water network in Sunninghill has been drained after a major pipe burst on the corner of Tana and Nanyuki roads. 

The repair work will start at 5am and is expected be completed by 8pm.

Which areas will be affected by the maintenance? 

The affected areas include Sunninghill, Gallo Manor, Rivonia, Woodmead, Morningside, Edenburg, and Waterfall.

Johannesburg Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it would update residents on the progress of the repair work.

Systems faced with several challenges

It said its infrastructure faces several challenges, including load-shedding and an increase in water demand due to the heatwave .

“Though some of our critical sites are exempted from load-shedding, the entity is managing this through backup systems. However, our towers are taking strain. To maintain a steady water supply, we urge residents to please observe level 1 water restrictions and reduce consumption.

“Level 1 water restrictions prohibit the use of hosepipes between 6am and 6pm, and the use of hosepipes for paved areas and driveways. Customers are encouraged to use greywater to irrigate or water gardens, wash cars or clean driveways,” it said. 

It said it will continue to monitor the water levels and communicate any new updates, and urged residents to report any form of vandalism and theft of water infrastructure to 0800 00 25 87.

Water-saving tips:

  • Do not leave taps dripping
  • Shorten your showering time
  • Reuse greywater to water your garden
  • Harvest rain water

TimesLIVE 

