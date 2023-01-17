South Africa

Municipal office torched, shops looted in Parys water protest

17 January 2023 - 16:31
The protest in Parys descended into chaos, with residents allegedly looting shops.
Image: Supplied

Angry residents of Parys in the Free State torched some parts of their local municipal building on Tuesday morning as they continued to protest over the lack of water in the area. 

On Monday, protesters torched the home of the mayor’s mother during a water protest.

Police spokesperson Sgt Sinah Mpakane said protesters torched a block of a municipal building and vandalised other parts of the premises in Parys. 

“The protesters are in Tumahole [a township in Parys], where they are continuing with their protest. Shops are being looted,” Mpakane told TimesLIVE. 

She said seven people — five females and two males — have been arrested so far for public violence.

On Monday, five people were also arrested for public violence. 

“They will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of public violence,” Mpakane said. 

Home of mayor's mother torched in Parys during water protest

The home of the mother of the mayor of Ngwathe municipality in the Free State was torched by angry protesters on Monday morning.
News
7 hours ago

Resident Minkie Hadebe from Tumahole told TimesLIVE they are tired of the inconsistent water supply they have endured for years. When the taps were not dry, she alleged they supplied dirty water. 

“I’m against the destruction of properties and violence that I’m seeing here, but the municipality has been treating us very badly for years,” she said. 

Another resident, Blessing Mawela, said they haven't had water for two weeks with no explanation from the municipality. 

“The worst part is that there was no water tanker at all sent to us. That is what frustrated residents,” he said. 

Mawela said he moved to Parys in 2021 to be a teacher at one of the local schools. 

“When I arrived here I struggled to consume the water from the taps because it is dirty. I had to buy water for drinking and cooking,” he said. 

Police are on the streets of Tumahole. 

Meanwhile, the mayor of the Ngwathe local municipality, Victoria de Beer, on Tuesday posted a video on Facebook after the protests, assuring residents the water issue is being addressed.

She said the municipality has contacted the national department of water and sanitation, seeking their intervention. 

“I called the minister and deputy minister for intervention. Indeed, they have sent a team of people to come and check what is wrong with our water treatment plant and what can be done to fix it so that we can serve our residents,” De Beer said.  

TimesLIVE

