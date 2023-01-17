South Africa

Relief ahead for small businesses grappling with load-shedding, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

17 January 2023 - 19:58
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. File photo.
Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she and her team are trying to find solutions aimed at lessening the devastating effect of load-shedding on small businesses.

She said the department’s agencies, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) and the Small Enterprise Development Agency — in consultation with different stakeholders — were urgently working on an energy relief package for the small, medium, informal and micro sectors.

Details of the package, the criteria and avenues for application for the relief will be announced soon.

The department said SMMEs were particularly hit by continued power outages, as many of them paused trading during load-shedding and could not afford alternative power sources such as generators. It said some of the businesses resorted to selling their perishable goods such as meat and vegetables at low prices to avoid rotting.  This cut into their income.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said Sefa conducted research on the effect of load-shedding on its funded clients. She said the study showed that most respondents were highly reliant on electricity for their operations, with 71% of the respondents indicating they were hit by load-shedding.

The majority of respondents said they would require an alternative power source to continue with their operations.

“Our aim is to find immediate solutions that can be urgently effected to avoid disastrous consequences, such as closure of small business and job losses in the SMME sector.

“This sector was devastated and is still recovering from the ruinous effects of Covid-19. We cannot afford to lose more businesses and jobs.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Load-shedding bound to lead to depression and anxiety, says psychologist

The uncertainty that comes with the constant rolling out of load-shedding is bound to cause anxiety and depression for many people, says ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Steenhuisen on DA's next steps in tackling electricity crisis

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing steps the party is taking against Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff hike and the ongoing ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe

With the country plunged into stage 6 load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes on the cards, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Load-shedding bound to lead to depression and anxiety, says psychologist South Africa
  2. Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night South Africa

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana