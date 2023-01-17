South Africa

'What will happen to those who must repeat?': EFF slams matric results delay

17 January 2023 - 09:11
The EFF has expressed dismay over the delay of matric results by the executive council of the quality education assurance body, Umalusi.
The EFF has expressed dismay about the delay to matric results by the executive council of the quality education assurance body Umalusi. 

Matric results will be released on Thursday and pupils will be able to receive their marks at their schools on Friday. It was reported that Umalusi had initially requested the release be postponed to January 23. 

EFF leader Julius Malema said schools should have not reopened before the release of the matric results.

“Where are the radical youth of our country? How do you allow schools to open without matric results? What will happen to those who must repeat? They are being set up once again for failure. Let's all rise to defend our country, let's reclaim it from the dogs. Now or never,” said Malema

The EFF said every year the basic education department finds ways to exhibit incompetence when it relates to matriculants and the handling of the process.

“If it is not scandals such as the leaking of examination papers which results in cheating, or appalling results in schools which perennially underperform with no intervention, it is this blatant failure to synchronise systems to ensure that results of learners are released before the academic year begins in primary and high schools.”

Umalusi approves release of 2022 matric results

The executive council of the quality education assurance body Umalusi has approved the release of the 2022 matric results.
News
23 hours ago

The party said the delay in releasing matric results makes it “difficult and daunting” in an environment where education is a “commercialised reserve for the rich”.

“We as the EFF will propose legislative and policy amendments which will make it compulsory and non-negotiable for the department of basic education to release senior certificate results within a reasonable period so as to allow for a smooth and efficient transition to postsecondary education and training sectors.”

Nothing new

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was still suffering from the impact of Covid-19.

“In 2022, the 2021 results were released on the January 19. This year it's the same thing. There is nothing different from what happened last year, which was caused by Covid-19 and as a factor, we are still suffering the impact of Covid-19 even now,” he told 702

“Remember, school started late last year, so the entire programme had to be adjusted, which means the delayed start had a ripple effect on the entire programme of the year.”

