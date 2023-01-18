South Africa

Bail denied for truck driver charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide

18 January 2023 - 21:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Shoes of some of the pupils at the scene of an accident on the N2 which claimed 20 lives in September last year. The driver accused of culpable 20 counts homicide has been denied bail.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Pongola magistrate's court on Wednesday denied bail to the truck driver who was arrested in connection with the deaths of 20 people on the N2 in Pongola in September last year.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 20 counts of culpable homicide after the truck ploughed into a bakkie transporting schoolchildren.

After his arrest last year, Siyaya abandoned his application for bail. He later applied for bail and the decision denying his release was made on Wednesday.

The court found that the state had proven its case that Siyaya was a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail.  The court found that it was not in the interests of justice to grant him bail, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said. 

The matter was postponed to February 17 for further investigation.

