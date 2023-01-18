Call for government to act against truck blockaders on N2 near Pongola

“The association has called on various authorities from the provincial and national government to deal with those transporters and companies who do not want to abide by the law. Authorities need to deal with those companies who have created incidents we have seen on the road with horrendous scenes of death,” said Kelly.
“The time has come to make sure that the authorities who have been given the power to do what is right on the road take action against those who don’t want to play by the rules.”
Kelly said truckers playing by the rules are beginning to lose out more and more due to these blockades.
The N2 Pongola route is used by thousands of heavy-duty vehicles transporting coal from Mpumalanga's coalfields to Richards Bay.
In September last year, 18 children aged five to 13 and two adults died on the N2 near Pongola after a truck crashed into their vehicle. The children were being transported home in the back of a bakkie when, according to the accident report, the truck driver drove in the oncoming lane for 1.2km.
Image: Orrin Singh
The Road Freight Association has called on the government to address the blockading of trucks on the N2 near Pongola and take action against noncompliant trucking operators and owners.
The call comes after members of the northern KwaZulu-Natal community put their foot down on the movement of heavy-duty vehicles after a horrific accident in the area last year which killed 18 children, a teacher’s assistant and a bakkie driver.
The community closed the road for trucks on Monday amid the reopening of schools on Wednesday as they demanded authorities monitor their movements in the town.
They said the blockade will continue until they meet authorities on Monday and come up with a proper solution.
Association CEO Gavin Kelly said the blockade by communities was unlawful and illegal. He said it takes away the rights of those operators who have done nothing wrong, who operate safely and in terms of regulation, who look after communities and keep the economy going.
