The Dainfern College matric class of 2022 achieved remarkable results for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Cambridge A level, achieving a 100% pass rate for both academic streams.
According to the school, the top pupils in both streams averaged in the 80% mark, with a full house of distinctions in the subjects written.
“The IEB and Cambridge results achieved by the class of 2022 are a testament to their resilience, grit and commendable work ethic as well as the dedication and professionalism of college staff. Dainfern College’s legacy of academic excellence continues.”
Since 2019 the school has offered the Cambridge Assessment International Education A Level programme as an academic option from grade 11 alongside its IEB matric academic offering.
“The 2022 A level students upheld the proud academic record of 100% matric exemption since the Cambridge stream was introduced,” the school said.
TOP A LEVEL STUDENT: Makanaka Nyengerai
Dainfern College celebrates its class of 2022
Image: Supplied
Makanaka Nyengerai joined Dainfern College in grade 8. The school said she is a natural leader, who served as deputy head girl for 2021-2022. She was the Cambridge dux scholar for AS Level in 2021 and for A level in 2022. The school said the talented all-rounder who was awarded her red blazer (the highest honour the college bestows) in 2022 for her achievements in public speaking, soccer, academics and leadership.
A LEVEL ACHIEVER: Head boy Samuel Willemse
His excellent academic career saw him earn academic honours in the Cambridge stream.
Image: Supplied
A talented sportsman, Willemse represented the college in athletics, hockey and cricket, and was selected for the Gauteng Lions Cricket Under-18 invitational side and for the Gauteng Under-19 Winter Cricket squad.
TOP AS LEVEL STUDENT: Pares Malindi
A student at Dainfern College since grade 0, Malindi was recognised with a red blazer in 2022 for cricket, academics and service.
He took on the grade 12 leadership position of head of technology in 2022. .
“His strong AS level results and superb average augur well for continued success in his A level year,” the college said.
Image: Supplied
IEB MATRIC
Dainfern College said it achieved a 100% pass rate to ensure 22 years of no failures as well as 100% access to tertiary studies and 94.92% access to university studies (56 of the 59 candidates qualify to attend university).
Kate Weir received seven distinctions. The school described her as a superb all-rounder.
She was the first student at Dainfern College to earn both the red blazer for all-round excellence across academics, leadership, tennis and culture, and the white cultural honours blazer for music, performing arts and dance.
Weir, who joined the college in grade 0, served as head girl in grade 12.
Image: Supplied
She has represented Gauteng and South Africa in Irish dancing. The national team came third in the Irish Dancing World Championship in Ireland last year, the first time South Africa has placed at a World Championship.
Lukas Esterhuizen obtained seven distinctions.
He joined Dainfern College in grade 8.
Image: Supplied
He earned academic honours and an academic medal for his consistently high academic achievements throughout high school. This saw him named Dux Scholar in grade 12, where he was also awarded four subject prizes as well as the prestigious Values Award for Respect at the matric valediction.
Jeff du Toit obtained six distinctions.
He joined Dainfern College in grade 0 and was the first student to earn both the red blazer for all-round excellence across academics, public speaking and sport, and the white sports honours blazer for rugby, athletics and provincial powerlifting.
Image: Supplied
He achieved Gauteng colours for powerlifting and came third in the South African Powerlifting Championships in 2022.
“Jeff received the prestigious values award for self-discipline at matric valediction. A superb academic, he was the Dux Scholar in grade 8 and grade 9 and went on to achieve academic honours and an academic medal.”
Jessica van Staden achieved six distinctions.
Shejoined Dainfern College in grade 1 and represented the college in tennis and athletics.
Image: Supplied
She also served on the 2021-2022 student leadership team as head of academics.
“A committed and diligent academic student throughout high school, Jessica earned academic honours in 2022. These activities culminated in the award of the red blazer for superb achievements in athletics, academics and leadership.”
