South Africa

Four killed, two arrested in Gauteng shoot-out with truck hijackers

18 January 2023 - 13:23
A high-speed chase and shoot-out between alleged truck hijackers and police resulted in four deaths on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four alleged truck hijackers were fatally wounded and two accomplices arrested after a shoot-out with law enforcement officials in Midrand on Wednesday. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a multidisciplinary team comprising members from the special task force, national crime intelligence, the Gauteng traffic saturation unit, Bad Boyz Security and the Hawks’ tactical operations management section intercepted the suspects in a planned truck hijacking. 

“It is reported information was received from crime intelligence about a truck that would be hijacked around Midrand. The information was operationalised and the suspects' vehicles were noticed on Olifantsfontein Road in Glen Austin.

“Realising the team was about to pounce, the suspects fired shots and a high-speed chase and shoot-out ensued.”

Mogale said four suspects were fatally wounded and two suffered minor injuries which were attended to at the scene.

“The truck is reported to have been couriering electronic devices. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene. The four vehicles used by the suspects have questionable origins which are under investigation.”

The suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

