Hilton College’s top pupil bags eight distinctions
Image: Hilton College via Facebook
Top Hilton College matriculant Tanner Bailey, who bagged eight distinctions in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams, has his sights set on studying business at a US Ivy League university.
But while he waits for word from Harvard, Brown, Princeton and Columbia universities, Bailey, 18, will pursue a business degree at the University of Cape Town.
Bailey is among 113 matriculants at the prestigious KwaZulu-Natal midland school who achieved a 100% pass rate, with almost 40% achieving three distinctions or more.
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) results for most private schools in the country were released early on Wednesday.
Hilton has 87 pupils who sat for the IEB exam and 26 for the Cambridge A-Levels — an internationally benchmarked qualification providing preparation for university education.
Since 2021, Hilton College boys have had the choice of pursuing either curriculum.
Image: Supplied
The school said pupils choose a pathway based on their learning needs and career aspirations.
Bailey, Hilton’s IEB scholar of the year and dux award recipient, achieved an average of 92%.
“I’m starting off at UCT with a business degree and have applied to US universities like Harvard, Brown, Princeton and Columbia.
“In terms of Harvard, I applied last year in November. They came back to me in December and deferred the decision to March 30.
“I will find out then as well as with the other applications.
“I found economics interesting. It’s one of my strengths.
“My dad is a businessman. I did find other subjects very interesting like physics and maths. I’ve also applied to UCT for engineering, but business is my first choice.
“I’m very excited to start the next chapter of my life.
“Everyone studies differently. I’m quite a visual learner. So I would write down notes on a white board and learn it that way.”
Matric pupil Thomas Roy achieved seven distinctions and an average of 89%.
Christopher Bagnall bagged eight distinctions with an average of 88%. Hilton College A-Level Scholar of the Year was Felix Jenkins.
Bailey and another pupil, Tristan Paton, featured on the IEB’s Commendable Achievers list, for results placing them in the top 5% in five subjects and for achieving a rating level of 7 in life orientation.
Headmaster George Harris said the school is proud of all its matriculants, “especially those with significant barriers to learning who have obtained university-entrance passes”.
Ninety-nine percent of Hilton’s 2022 matriculants earned Bachelor’s degree entry passes.
Hanlie Dry, the director of academics, said the class of 2022 has shown “great perseverance”, achieving 2.43 A symbols per pupil in finals.
“Eighty-four percent of all symbols achieved were a C symbol or higher,” said Dry.
