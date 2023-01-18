South Africa

IN PICS: How prisoners tried to cut their way out of Kgosi Mampuru prison

18 January 2023 - 22:41 By TIMESLIVE
National commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale inspects the bars that were cut by inmates at the central block at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.
Image: Alaister Russell

The department of correctional services on Wednesday handed over letters of appreciation to prison wardens who foiled the escape of two prisoners from the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. 

The group was honoured after a visit by national commissioner of corrections, Makgothi Thobakgale.

Commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale (centre) is welcomed at the central block, at Kgosi Mampuru prison during a walkabout showing how two inmates tried to escape by cutting through the bars of their cell with a saw smuggled in via a visitor's shoe.
Image: Alaister Russell

He had visited the prison to inspect damage by the prisoners who tried to cut their way out.

National commissioner of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale (centre) inspects a cell from which two inmates attempted to break out at central block.
Image: Alaister Russell

A DCS spokesperson said the inmates implicated in the failed escape were Emmanuel Muchandizwa, who is serving 17 years for being in the country illegally and for robbery; and Thembani Mudau who is doing 14 years for robbery and housebreaking. 

They had managed to cut open some window grills using hacksaw blades. 

“Four DCS officials were testing and inspecting the grills when they discovered that the structure had been tampered with and a search was conducted in which six  blades were located. The two offenders said the blades had been smuggled into the prison in a visitor's shoe. Both offenders are Zimbabwean nationals who were only sentenced last year (2022), in June and July, respectively.”

As officials went on a search for the inmates who were behind the cut bars, they found other contraband in cells. 

Nxumalo said the inmates implicated in the attempted escape would face further criminal charges. 

Prison guards show off contraband that was confiscated at the prison as they searched for inmates who sawed through burglar bars in an attempt to escape.
Image: Alaister Russell

