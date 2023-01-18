South Africa

PODCAST | Lawyer insists demand that government end blackouts is legally enforceable

18 January 2023 - 10:41
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
People pass electricity pylons during one of the frequent load-shedding sessions enforced by Eskom. File photo.
People pass electricity pylons during one of the frequent load-shedding sessions enforced by Eskom. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

TimesLIVE spoke to attorney Siphile Buthelezi about the legal basis of the letter of demand he sent on behalf of clients to the department of public enterprises and Eskom.

On Eusebius on TimesLIVE he was asked to justify the legal argument that underpinned the demand.

Join the discussion here: 

Buthelezi, as can be heard in the accompanying audio, is confident the state does not only have a political duty to ensure a secure supply of electricity but, specifically, also a legally enforceable duty to do so.

He insists, despite questioning from the podcast host, that several constitutional rights of citizens are directly and unlawfully violated by the government due to the ongoing rolling blackouts.

McKaiser and Buthelezi debate whether the demands of the attorney’s clients are too expansive, and possibly trample on the doctrine of separation of powers by encroaching on the exclusive authority of the executive to determine policy.

The conversation also focuses on why citizens are legally entitled to greater transparency from government on the content of its plans to fix the energy crisis.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Unpacking the legal challenge against public enterprises and Eskom

TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser examines the legal action being initiated against the department of public enterprises and Eskom ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | A pyramid of death: the multiple crimes of Herman Pretorius

In episode 101 of 'True Crime South Africa', we look at how Herman Pretorius was able to keep one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes running for ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state'

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss his recent opinion piece in which he argued the ANC cannot ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  5. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!