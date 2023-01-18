Police launch inquiry into tiger attack as victim seeks legal advice

South Africa

William Mokoena, 39, at Kopanong Provincial Hospital in Vereeniging, where he is recovering after being mauled by a tiger that escaped in the Walkers Fruit Farms area, south of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

Police have launched an inquiry into the attack on 39-year-old William Mokoena last Saturday night by escaped tigress Sheba in the Walkers Fruit Farms area, south of Johannesburg. 

Mokoena was mauled by the eight-year-old cat while walking along a path about 1km from his home. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello confirmed a docket had been opened for investigation. 

According to Sheba’s owner Rassie Erasmus, the fence had allegedly been cut by people trying to access his plot on Friday night.

Police were unable to confirm whether a case of malicious damage to property had been opened by Erasmus. 

After escaping, Sheba attacked and killed a fallow deer. On Saturday she attacked and killed a dog on a nearby farm. Later that evening she attacked Mokoena, who sustained bite wounds to his left calf and was clawed on his right thigh. Sheba went on to kill another dog and a pig on Sunday.  

The animal was euthanised on Wednesday morning after being tracked to Arboretum Farm, about 2km from where she was last seen. She had entered a farm with six family dwellings where she killed a domestic animal before the decision was made to euthanise her. 

Meanwhile, Mokoena has hired Gauteng top advocate, Zola Majavu, to represent him as he intends to file a lawsuit against Erasmus. 

Majavu said he had taken on the matter pro bono (free) after a criminal case had been opened at Kliprivier police station. 

“I was talking to William a few minutes ago. I have been instructed to investigate a lawsuit against the owner, but this will take time. I have to investigate, give advice, get a medical report which shows the extent of his injuries and require a report into an inspection of the property where the tigers were being held. There is a lot to be done.” 

Majavu said fellow advocates and doctors have offered assistance.

“We welcome all the assistance we can get.” 

