South Africa

Prisoners 'cut window grills with hacksaw blades' at Kgosi Mampuru

Blades were smuggled into prison in visitor’s shoes

18 January 2023 - 11:00 By Hendrik Hancke
Six hacksaw blades were found inside the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. File image
Six hacksaw blades were found inside the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. File image
Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

An alleged escape plan by two inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria was foiled by prison officials on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Muchandizwa, serving 17 years for robbery and being an illegal immigrant, and Thembani Mudau, serving 14 years for robbery and housebreaking, “managed to cut open window grills using hacksaw blades”, correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The department has applauded its officials for a job well done after foiling an escape operation by two inmates,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.

“DCS officials were testing and inspecting the grills when they discovered the structure has been tampered with. A search was conducted during which six hacksaw blades were located.”

Upon questioning, the two inmates said the blades were smuggled into prison in a visitor’s shoes.

“Both offenders are Zimbabweans and were sentenced last year in June and July respectively,” Nxumalo said.

Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is scheduled to visit the prison on Wednesday to inspect the damage done by the two prisoners.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Escaped prisoners used hacksaw to cut through bars of Makhanda prison

A hacksaw was used to cut through the bars of a prison cell at Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape, resulting in the escape of seven dangerous ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Zonderwater prison warder arrested for 'smuggling contraband for inmates'

Thokozile Anna Mkhwanazi arrived at the prison in Cullinan, east of Pretoria, on December 12 carrying her lunch and two Ultramel custard containers.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Rubber bullets fly during search operation at Boksburg prison

Chaos erupted at the Boksburg Correctional Centre in Gauteng on Monday, with prison guards firing rubber bullets at a group of unruly inmates who ...
News
2 weeks ago

Convict who escaped from Bloemfontein hospital rearrested as he tries to catch a lift

A robbery convict who escaped from a hospital in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Tuesday was rearrested the next day.
News
2 weeks ago

Prison warder allegedly linked to R103m Absa theft case: Hawks

The Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team has added a Pollsmoor correctional services official to the R100m Absa ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana