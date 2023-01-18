An alleged escape plan by two inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria was foiled by prison officials on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Muchandizwa, serving 17 years for robbery and being an illegal immigrant, and Thembani Mudau, serving 14 years for robbery and housebreaking, “managed to cut open window grills using hacksaw blades”, correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
“The department has applauded its officials for a job well done after foiling an escape operation by two inmates,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.
“DCS officials were testing and inspecting the grills when they discovered the structure has been tampered with. A search was conducted during which six hacksaw blades were located.”
Upon questioning, the two inmates said the blades were smuggled into prison in a visitor’s shoes.
“Both offenders are Zimbabweans and were sentenced last year in June and July respectively,” Nxumalo said.
Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is scheduled to visit the prison on Wednesday to inspect the damage done by the two prisoners.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Prisoners 'cut window grills with hacksaw blades' at Kgosi Mampuru
Blades were smuggled into prison in visitor’s shoes
Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images
An alleged escape plan by two inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria was foiled by prison officials on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Muchandizwa, serving 17 years for robbery and being an illegal immigrant, and Thembani Mudau, serving 14 years for robbery and housebreaking, “managed to cut open window grills using hacksaw blades”, correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
“The department has applauded its officials for a job well done after foiling an escape operation by two inmates,” Nxumalo told TimesLIVE.
“DCS officials were testing and inspecting the grills when they discovered the structure has been tampered with. A search was conducted during which six hacksaw blades were located.”
Upon questioning, the two inmates said the blades were smuggled into prison in a visitor’s shoes.
“Both offenders are Zimbabweans and were sentenced last year in June and July respectively,” Nxumalo said.
Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is scheduled to visit the prison on Wednesday to inspect the damage done by the two prisoners.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Escaped prisoners used hacksaw to cut through bars of Makhanda prison
WATCH | Zonderwater prison warder arrested for 'smuggling contraband for inmates'
WATCH | Rubber bullets fly during search operation at Boksburg prison
Convict who escaped from Bloemfontein hospital rearrested as he tries to catch a lift
Prison warder allegedly linked to R103m Absa theft case: Hawks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos