Fifteen pupils sustained minor to moderate injuries on Wednesday after a truck carrying bricks ploughed into a mobile classroom at Blue Eagle Secondary School in Cosmo City in Gauteng on Wednesday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said a truck was found to have veered off the road ploughing into a classroom full of pupils.
“Fifteen pupils aged between 14 and 18 suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” he said.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that two pupils were transported to hospital for further attention.
“A truck loaded with bricks drove into a mobile classroom at Blue Eagle Secondary School in Cosmo City. Our information reveals that there were no serious injuries except two pupils who were rushed to hospital,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Pupils injured after truck slams into mobile classroom in Gauteng
Image: Kyle van Reenen
