South Africa

Sewer system makeover for Cape Town as load-shedding, urbanisation take their toll

18 January 2023 - 15:33
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Cape Town is upgrading its sewerage system in response to load-shedding and to address ongoing vandalism, ageing infrastructure and damage caused by illegal dumping. Stock photo.
Cape Town is upgrading its sewerage system in response to load-shedding and to address ongoing vandalism, ageing infrastructure and damage caused by illegal dumping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Cape Town has approved a seven-fold budget increase to upgrade and protect the city's sewer pump stations from load-shedding and illegal dumping.

The budget, R70m in 2022, will increase to R400m in 2024 and R500m in 2025, the city said on Wednesday.

The upgrade is in response to load-shedding and to address ongoing vandalism, ageing infrastructure and damage caused by illegal dumping into the system.

By June, the city will have installed permanent generators at 110 priority pump stations. Another 30 are earmarked for installation.

Early warning alarm systems to detect faults have already been installed at all 487 stations.

“While we aim to end load-shedding over time in Cape Town, we are investing now to protect our critical infrastructure from the impact of sustained blackouts,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

'Stinky' Cape Town wastewater treatment plant to get R5bn upgrade

A wastewater treatment plant which residents say is largely to blame for an unbearable stench and ongoing pollution of Milnerton Lagoon in Cape Town ...
News
1 month ago

“Cape Town’s sewer infrastructure is under pressure from rapid urbanisation and in need of upgrading. One of our first actions in office was to quadruple the city’s proactive sewer pipe replacement target from 25km to 100km annually.

“Now, thanks to an ongoing citywide audit of sewer pump stations, we are ready to massively ramp up budgets for upgrades. This includes protection from load-shedding, sewer misuse, theft and vandalism.”

News of the upgrade follows reports of sewage pollution at some city beaches that were temporarily closed during the festive season. Water quality at these beaches failed mandatory quality tests, but they were reopened once it improved.

The pollution was caused by sewer system overflows, usually related to illegal dumping and load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season

Umhlanga welcomed almost a million fewer visitors this festive season compared with pre-Covid numbers.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town partially reopens beaches

Strand and Small Bay are back in business, but part of Fish Hoek Beach remains closed.
News
1 week ago

eThekwini says 'fake news' about beaches is disinformation campaign

The eThekwini municipality has dismissed social media reports suggesting beachgoers were hospitalised after contracting E coli-related infections ...
News
2 weeks ago

Durban’s holiday influx surges despite stink over beaches

A contaminated beach or two aren’t enough to dissuade sea-starved South Africans from returning to the pre-pandemic tradition of invading Durban and ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana