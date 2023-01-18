Chairperson Nobuhle Ndadane confirmed the SGB had closed the school because they wanted issues they are unhappy with to be addressed.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Angry SGB members block gate at Durban primary school
The first day of school at Greyville Primary School in Durban hit a bump when members of the school governing body (SGB) blocked the gate, demanding that the principal be removed.
The SGB has asked the principal to account for financial issues at the school.
A number of parents were shocked to find access prohibited. One of the parents who spoke to TimesLIVE said they had not been informed by the SGB or the school about the closure. This was frustrating as they had not been provided with an update, had spent hours outside the school and were late for work.
“I got to the school at about 6am as I wanted to make sure that my nephew was allocated to his class and didn't become late for work. I knew it was going to be busy since it was the first day. When I got there the gate was closed and parents were standing outside with learners and were told that the SGB is unhappy with how the principal is managing the school,” said the parent.
“I am late at work and there are many parents who decided to drive home with their children. This is so frustrating considering that children are excited to come to school and have been waiting for this moment for weeks.”
TimesLIVE
