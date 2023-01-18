South Africa

WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase

18 January 2023 - 06:47
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the increase in the price of electricity is 'senseless'. File photo.
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the increase in the price of electricity is 'senseless'. File photo.
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on citizens to brace for a difficult 2023, saying the country is going through a challenging time.

In a video shared by suspended Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Magashule speaks about the cost of living, and lambastes the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) 18.65% electricity tariff increase.

He said the tariff hike was “ridiculous” and “senseless”.

“The year 2023 is going to be challenging because of the ridiculous tariff hikes by Nersa when there is load-shedding, water-shedding, job-shedding, education-shedding and our children can’t go to universities because they don’t have money,” said Magashule.

He said the electricity price increase comes at a time when the country is faced with hunger and famine.

“Nevertheless, South Africans don’t give up in the midst of retrenchment and poverty. Continue the struggle for a better SA. That is what we fought for in our lifetime,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for caution in the way in which the electricity price increase is applied.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was “deeply concerned” about the increase and felt the pain of consumers who have to pay more for electricity they do not have because of load-shedding.

The regulator gave the green light to revenue of R318bn in 2023/2024 and R352bn in 2024/2025. Eskom had applied for R351bn and R381bn, respectively.

“While the president fully appreciates that Eskom needs additional funding, he is equally sympathetic to anger and frustration felt by consumers and households with regards to paying more for power that is intermittent,” Magwenya.

“Therefore it is vital Eskom and municipalities consider a balance that needs to be maintained in the application of this tariff increase. Households are already reeling under the high cost of living. Electricity costs need to match the availability of megawatts and the electricity people are receiving.”

