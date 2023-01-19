South Africa

GCIS condemns robbery at Islamic TV studio in Houghton

Broadcast equipment stolen; channel operating for only four months

19 January 2023 - 17:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The GCIS has condemned a robbery at INX Prime's studio facility in Johannesburg on Monday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday condemned a robbery at the studios of INX Prime in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Monday night.

INX Prime, an Islamic TV channel which broadcasts across sub-Saharan Africa and accessed through DStv on channel 345, told the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) that a lot of broadcast equipment was stolen, such as computers and TV screens. No-one was injured.

Acting director-general of the GCIS Michael Currin said news of the robbery was disturbing.

“It is disheartening as INX Prime has only been on air for four months, with their broadcast reaching people in sub-Saharan Africa. It is vital that we have such platforms to tell the African story,” he said.

Currin said the GCIS was confident the police would move quickly to apprehend the perpetrators.

The GCIS said crimes committed, especially against the media, not only robbed them of expensive equipment, but put the lives of journalists in danger and cheated viewers of accessing crucial information.

“The media is a platform to amplify voice, facilitate meaningful participation, disseminate information and foster social change. SA’s media landscape is strong, dynamic, independent and free and we must do all in our power to protect the media,” Currin said.

Sanef also condemned the theft.

Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said crime continued to be a scourge in the country.

“We hope that the latest unfortunate robbery would spur the police to act and seek to arrest these criminals,” Ngalwa said.

TimesLIVE

