South Africa

‘I was depressed, but I made it’: 2022 matric top achiever from Limpopo

19 January 2023 - 13:42
Moeletsi Tladi is one of the country's top 2022 matric achievers honoured at a ministerial breakfast in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

One of the country’s top matriculants, from Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, says he suffered depression during the year but with family support he conquered it. 

Moeletsi Tladi from Segopotse Secondary School was one of the pupils honoured at a ministerial breakfast in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“I didn’t expect to be a top learner. Matric is draining sometimes. I would get depressed, but I kept myself motivated. I used to start my day early so that I could be ahead; I guess I did catch the fattest worm.

“The support from my family and friends eased the depression.

“I want to study actuarial sciences at UCT [University of Cape Town], but I have not received a firm confirmation yet.

“To the coming class, I would advise them to work hard. Matric is no child’s play. They must sacrifice everything, don’t go to parties, and focus. If you put pressure on yourself now, you can have pleasure later,” Tladi said. 

Tladi's blazer was adorned with 12 scroll badges.

Asanda Ngcobo, from Emhlwaneni High School in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, said he had watched the annual top achievers event since grade 10.

“I’ve always wanted to be in one. I feel very happy that I’m here. 

“Apart from load-shedding, I had other challenges that could have made it impossible for me to achieve these results. I come from a violent place — there are strikes now and again, and it becomes difficult to make it to school on some days.

Thozamile Funeka from Commtech Comprehensive School in the Free State.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

“Family stress has also been a problem. At the end of 2020 my uncle died due to Covid, and it has caused a lot of tension at home. This was a strenuous time. He was the head of the family,” said Ngcobo.

Thozamile Funeka from Commtech Comprehensive School in the Free State said he was still in disbelief at his achievements.

“I always felt like I didn't have enough time. We had extra classes till 5pm, and I would continue studying until midnight.

“I was the last to sleep and the first to wake up.

“We don’t have good resources in the school, [but] my teachers were committed to helping us.”

He hopes to become a mechanical engineer.

