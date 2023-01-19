The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.
The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.
The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.
“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.
Eskom didn't immediately respond.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN north coast Eskom office disconnected for not paying R500k electricity bill
Image: MARK WESSELS
The Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast was disconnected for non-payment of its “high” electricity bill on Thursday.
The power utility owes the uMhlathuze municipality almost R500,000.
The city said it was conducting electricity disconnections on entities owing the municipality large sums and with “high electricity debt”.
“The city is disconnecting Mhlathuze Water in Richards Bay and will disconnect Eskom at Empangeni, and the departments of education, transport and social welfare,” municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said before the operation on Thursday.
Eskom didn't immediately respond.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim
Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is reeling from high costs
High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond
Let there be no light, said City Power after church amassed R740k debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos