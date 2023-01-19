South Africa

POLL | Is it uncool for men to use smart shopper cards to save money?

19 January 2023 - 13:00 By TIMESLIVE
The average middle-class adult is a member of nine loyalty programmes.
The average middle-class adult is a member of nine loyalty programmes.
Image: Supplied

A video taking a jab at men for using a smart shopper card has thrown the debate regarding the set of expectations for men into the spotlight.

A TikTok content creator, in a now-viral video, joked that she found men who use a smart shopper card to do groceries “embarrassing”. 

“Am I the only person who finds it embarrassing when a guy has a smart shopper card? Imagine now I am at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper card ... that's so embarrassing,” she said, laughing. 

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper is a loyalty programme that rewards customers for shopping at the store.

Retail group Pick n Pay clapped back with a cheeky reply, saying not having a Smart Shopper card and paying the full price was a “red flag”. 

“Imagine your boyfriend not being smart, not having a Smart Shopper card and paying full price. How embarrassing,” said the retail group.

Taking a dig at the content creator's comments, Pick n Pay said it would reward “smart boyfriends” with R500 in smart shopper points.

“If you’re a smart boyfriend, comment below and you could win R500 in Smart Shopper points. 10 smart boyfriends stand a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points each! Let's go.”

Men using Smart Shopper cards

TimesLIVE previously reported that men are more interested in status rewards compared to women, who are into free gifts‚ unexpected rewards and instant discounts at the till.

On average, women belong to 6.2 loyalty programmes and men 4.5.

Loyalty consultancy Truth said men are more likely to go for “show off”‚ ego-stroking‚ preferential service-type loyalty benefits‚ the kind linked to tier-based loyalty programmes favoured by the travel and banking sectors.

“Men at a board meeting will volunteer that they’re on eBucks level 5 or Discovery Diamond‚” she said‚ “whereas women are less likely to do that.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pick n Pay's cheeky response to woman mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card

Retail group Pick n Pay has clapped back at a TikTok content creator mocking men for using a Smart Shopper card to do groceries.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Now you can pick up your Takealot parcel at PnP — here's what you need to know

Retail group Pick n Pay has added another pick-up point for Takealot customers in Cape Town as part of an ongoing pilot project for the collection of ...
News
1 week ago

Postbank’s fraud crisis deepens with R150m already lost to theft

This week’s decision by Postbank to temporarily stop social grant recipients from withdrawing their money at ATMs was prompted by the theft of R18m ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Emergency water shutdown in six areas in Johannesburg — here's who ... South Africa
  4. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  5. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials