Floods, protests and Covid-19 could not stop KZN matric class of 2022
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has commended the matric class of 2022 for overcoming the challenges the province faced and achieving a dramatic increase in the pass rate to 83%.
"We congratulate the students for increasing from 76.80% to 83%. The results reflect an improvement in all our districts, with Umkhanyakude being the most improved district," Dube-Ncube said.
She expressed her happiness that the province exceeded the 80% mark.
IN PICS | Jubilant KZN matriculants in midnight celebration
No school recorded a 0% success rate. At least 11 schools achieved a 30% success rate. "We note that there were 22 schools in 2021 and this number has now dropped to 11 in 2022. The Ministry of Education must conduct an evaluation and introduce a plan to improve school performance," Dube-Ncube said.
These challenges led to more than 824 students in eThekwini being housed in the 135 mass care centres that have sprung up across the city and later moved to the temporary facilities in December. "Despite these challenges, our resilience has been shown. We made sure these students got a fair chance and were not disadvantaged by the effects of the floods," Dube-Ncube said.The province accounts for the largest group of high school graduates in the country, with 198,866 full-time and part-time candidates. The province also has 6022 invigilators administering exams in 1780 centres. It said 36 matriculants were expelled.
Education MEC Mbali Frazer said that while the class of 2022 has been spared the devastating Covid 19 pandemic, the academic year still presents some challenges.
She said the devastation left by the floods that rocked the province is still being felt today.
"Our school infrastructure was severely damaged by the devastating storms, but the most important thing is that some of our students and faculty also lost their lives," Frazer said.
"While dealing with the flood damage, schools also became a moving target for the department due to the unpredictable weather patterns resulting from the effects of climate change," Frazer said. This action was part of the department's commitment to ensure that no student is left behind in their academic work. Actions included providing damaged schools with portable classrooms while recovery efforts were underway and finding alternative schools for some students who had to relocate after their homes were damaged by the storms.
"We have also been keeping an eye on all of our students who are living in shelters and making sure they are supported appropriately," Frazer said. The carnage on the roads had also affected the 2022 school year, when some students and faculty suffered horrific accidents that turned deadly." No one can forget the accident in Phongolo, where nearly 20 students and one of our instructors were killed in a horrific way. Last year, we also saw a disturbing trend of violence and disruption in several schools in the province," Frazer said.
She also took the opportunity to express concern about the widespread trend of community members disrupting classes and learning.
"While we must respect everyone's constitutional right to take a stand and protest social ills and other injustices, we must jealously guard our children's right to education," Frazer said.
"I appeal again today to all of you and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to protect our students' right to education from selfish individuals who think they have the right to disrupt and vandalise schools during protests against service delivery," she said.
She also called on community leaders and law enforcement to intervene urgently when such incidents occur and ensure that instigators are held accountable. In Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Secondary School suffered a major blow when a gunman stormed the school and killed the principal, Bongani Sibiya. The department also lost Thabani Vilakazi, a high school graduate from Mandlenkosi High School.
