Matriculants from KwaZulu-Natal were seen at various petrol stations at midnight on Friday, wanting to get their hands on newspapers to check if they had passed their exams.
These are some of the scenes captured:
IN PICS | Jubilant KZN matriculants in midnight celebration
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
