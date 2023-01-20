South Africa

IN PICS | Jubilant KZN matriculants in midnight celebration

20 January 2023 - 15:20 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Mvundla Mhaye was happy his school in Eshowe passed with 90% despite teaching challenges.
Mvundla Mhaye was happy his school in Eshowe passed with 90% despite teaching challenges.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Matriculants from KwaZulu-Natal were seen at various petrol stations at midnight on Friday, wanting to get their hands on newspapers to check if they had passed their exams. 

These are some of the scenes captured: 

Sizwe Mkhize, 22, and Asavela Langa,17, with their teacher from Princess Langazana High School in Eshowe, check a newspaper at a petrol station in Durban on Thursday night for their results.
Sizwe Mkhize, 22, and Asavela Langa,17, with their teacher from Princess Langazana High School in Eshowe, check a newspaper at a petrol station in Durban on Thursday night for their results.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Qhubekani Ngubane, 20, with his uncle who snapped pictures of his results and sent them to family to announce he had passed.
Qhubekani Ngubane, 20, with his uncle who snapped pictures of his results and sent them to family to announce he had passed.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Makhosi Nene with her husband Bhekokwakhe Nene searching for the name of their son who attended Ndengethwa High in KwaNdengezi.
Makhosi Nene with her husband Bhekokwakhe Nene searching for the name of their son who attended Ndengethwa High in KwaNdengezi.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Andile, a pupil from Umlazi High School, was caught up in the floods that hit KZN last year, and was happy with his Bachelor's pass.
Andile, a pupil from Umlazi High School, was caught up in the floods that hit KZN last year, and was happy with his Bachelor's pass.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Sinoxolo Biyela,18, from King Senzangakhona High School in Ulundi, could not contain her tears at a petrol station in Durban when she saw her name with a Bachelor's pass next to it. She was accompanied by her mother.
Sinoxolo Biyela,18, from King Senzangakhona High School in Ulundi, could not contain her tears at a petrol station in Durban when she saw her name with a Bachelor's pass next to it. She was accompanied by her mother.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Parents and pupils were in high spirits and began celebrating at a petrol station.
Parents and pupils were in high spirits and began celebrating at a petrol station.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Tiah Maree Rajbal, 17, from Bechet High, passed with distinctions and is looking forward to her university studies this year.
Tiah Maree Rajbal, 17, from Bechet High, passed with distinctions and is looking forward to her university studies this year.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

DA disputes matric pass rate, EFF calls for department to account for pupils ‘lost in the system’

The DA has refuted the 2022 matric results as inaccurate, claiming the “real” matric pass rate is only 54.6%.
Politics
5 hours ago

Hyping up provinces' matric results encourages cheating, says Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said it was happy with the increase in the 2022 matric pass rate to 80.1%, ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Basic education minister Angie Motshekga releases 2022 matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the 2022 matric results.
News
22 hours ago

UPDATES | SA records 80.1% matric pass in 2022, up from 76.4% in 2021

The matric class of 2022 achieved a 80.1% pass rate, up from 76.4% the year before. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  4. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News
  5. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials