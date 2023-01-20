South Africa

Nigerian consulate lambastes City Power for Wednesday’s debt switch-off

The matter is being handled through diplomatic channels

20 January 2023 - 13:21
The Nigerian consulate has slammed the conduct of City Power and Joburg metro police.
Image: Twiter: @CityPowerJhb

The Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg has condemned City Power and metro police for what it called an "invasion".

This week, City Power embarked on a three-day revenue collection effort in Region E of Johannesburg to recover at least R36m of R363m owed to the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre (SDC).

On Wednesday, the revenue collection blitz went to the offices of the Nigerian consulate in Illovo, where the electricity was disconnected for an alleged debt of more than R400,000.

It is also alleged that consulate officials shut the entrance and refused City Power access. However, City Power was able to disconnect the electricity.

“The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg hereby condemns the invasion of its premises on Wednesday, January 18 by officials of Johannesburg city council purportedly on a debt recovery exercise,” said the consultate.

Defaulting Alexandra businesses targeted by City Power

City Power says it is only receiving 4% of revenue owed by Alexandra in northern Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago

“The invasion squad, which comprised officials of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and City Power as well as members of the press, arrived at the consulate without notice or appointment and disrupted consular services.”

The action of the officials, no matter the justification, was in violation of international treaties and conventions, especially the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of consular premises, the consulate said.

It had conveyed its government's displeasure through diplomatic channels to the South African government with a demand for an investigation into “the illegal violation of the premises of the consulate general and appropriate remedial measures taken to forestall recurrence”.

Spokesperson for the department of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela confirmed on Twitter the matter is being handled through diplomatic channels.

The consulate apologised to the public for the disruption to services on the day and said normal consular services have been restored.

TimesLIVE

