“The invasion squad, which comprised officials of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and City Power as well as members of the press, arrived at the consulate without notice or appointment and disrupted consular services.”
The action of the officials, no matter the justification, was in violation of international treaties and conventions, especially the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of consular premises, the consulate said.
It had conveyed its government's displeasure through diplomatic channels to the South African government with a demand for an investigation into “the illegal violation of the premises of the consulate general and appropriate remedial measures taken to forestall recurrence”.
Spokesperson for the department of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela confirmed on Twitter the matter is being handled through diplomatic channels.
The consulate apologised to the public for the disruption to services on the day and said normal consular services have been restored.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Nigerian consulate lambastes City Power for Wednesday’s debt switch-off
The matter is being handled through diplomatic channels
Image: Twiter: @CityPowerJhb
The Nigerian consulate in Johannesburg has condemned City Power and metro police for what it called an "invasion".
This week, City Power embarked on a three-day revenue collection effort in Region E of Johannesburg to recover at least R36m of R363m owed to the Alexandra Service Delivery Centre (SDC).
On Wednesday, the revenue collection blitz went to the offices of the Nigerian consulate in Illovo, where the electricity was disconnected for an alleged debt of more than R400,000.
It is also alleged that consulate officials shut the entrance and refused City Power access. However, City Power was able to disconnect the electricity.
“The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg hereby condemns the invasion of its premises on Wednesday, January 18 by officials of Johannesburg city council purportedly on a debt recovery exercise,” said the consultate.
Defaulting Alexandra businesses targeted by City Power
“The invasion squad, which comprised officials of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and City Power as well as members of the press, arrived at the consulate without notice or appointment and disrupted consular services.”
The action of the officials, no matter the justification, was in violation of international treaties and conventions, especially the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of consular premises, the consulate said.
It had conveyed its government's displeasure through diplomatic channels to the South African government with a demand for an investigation into “the illegal violation of the premises of the consulate general and appropriate remedial measures taken to forestall recurrence”.
Spokesperson for the department of international relations and co-operation Clayson Monyela confirmed on Twitter the matter is being handled through diplomatic channels.
The consulate apologised to the public for the disruption to services on the day and said normal consular services have been restored.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Disconnection for not paying power bill in Empangeni took Eskom by 'surprise'
More than 101,000 sign petition for alternative to Eskom
Let there be no light, said City Power after church amassed R740k debt
Joburg city finance employees evicted from office after 'rent not paid'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos