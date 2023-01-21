South Africa

Gift of the Givers provides water to parched Kakamas after 7 die of heat stroke

21 January 2023 - 09:56
The Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist the heat-stricken Kakamas community.
Image: Supplied

The Gift of the Givers is to provide bottled water and JoJo tanks to the Kakamas community in the Northern Cape after seven people died of heat stroke.

On Friday, the organisation said the “combination of rising temperatures and load-shedding has resulted in compromised water delivery, thereby impacting hydration levels in the community”.

“The mayor, community leaders and residents from Kakamas have reached out to Gift of the Givers in a state of urgency, reporting that seven patients at the Kakamas Hospital have died from heat stroke,” it said.

“A request for bottled water and JoJo tanks was received earlier this evening. Though the municipality has a water source, the need for additional JoJo tanks to increase water availability in multiple areas has been identified. This situation is similar to previous interventions undertaken by our organisation in Kenhardt.”

