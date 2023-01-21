King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu nation commemorated the Battle of Isandlwana on Saturday.
The battle took place in 1879, with King Cetshwayo kaMpande’s regiment outclassing the British troops who were armed with modern weapons.
The king was joined by traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, amabutho and maidens during the 144th commemoration of the battle. Zulu regiments from across KwaZulu-Natal and Zulu maidens were in attendance for the colourful event.
Regiments prayed at the holy mountain of Isandlwana before re-enacting the battle. Zulu maidens went to welcome the king while regiments went to the mountain and sang praises to Nomkhubulwane, the Zulu goddess, to stop killings in KwaZulu-Natal and end the drought preventing them from growing their crops.
IN PICS | KZN commemorates the Battle of Isandlwana
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
