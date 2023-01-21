South Africa

IN PICS | KZN commemorates the Battle of Isandlwana

21 January 2023 - 18:46 By Nqubeko Mbhele
A re-enactment of the defeat of the British soldiers by Zulu warriors who seized a British flag to present to King Cetshwayo kaMpande..
A re-enactment of the defeat of the British soldiers by Zulu warriors who seized a British flag to present to King Cetshwayo kaMpande..
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu nation commemorated the Battle of Isandlwana on Saturday.

The battle took place in 1879, with King Cetshwayo kaMpande’s regiment outclassing the British troops who were armed with modern weapons.

The king was joined by traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, amabutho and maidens during the 144th commemoration of the battle. Zulu regiments from across KwaZulu-Natal and Zulu maidens were in attendance for the colourful event.

Regiments prayed at the holy mountain of Isandlwana before re-enacting the battle. Zulu maidens went to welcome the king while regiments went to the mountain and sang praises to Nomkhubulwane, the Zulu goddess, to stop killings in KwaZulu-Natal and end the drought preventing them from growing their crops.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini greets KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana on Saturday.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini greets KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana on Saturday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Gavin Slater dressed as a British soldier walks towards the Zulu regiments before the start of the re-enactment of the Battle of Isandlwana between Zulu regiments and British soldiers in 1879. Images:Nqubeko Mbhele
Gavin Slater dressed as a British soldier walks towards the Zulu regiments before the start of the re-enactment of the Battle of Isandlwana between Zulu regiments and British soldiers in 1879. Images:Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Zulu regiments greet the mountain and pray for their brothers who fell in the Battle of Isandlwana between Zulu regiments and British soldiers in 1879. Images:Nqubeko Mbhele
Zulu regiments greet the mountain and pray for their brothers who fell in the Battle of Isandlwana between Zulu regiments and British soldiers in 1879. Images:Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Prince Bhekinkosi Mthethwa from Mthethwa Kingdom at eMpangeni where King Shaka was brought up, passing by the mountain of Isandlwana before the start of the event.
Prince Bhekinkosi Mthethwa from Mthethwa Kingdom at eMpangeni where King Shaka was brought up, passing by the mountain of Isandlwana before the start of the event.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Zulu regiments led by Prince Vanana of Minyamazi royal palace surround two British soldiers Wayne Baxter and Gavin Slater from Newcastle.
Zulu regiments led by Prince Vanana of Minyamazi royal palace surround two British soldiers Wayne Baxter and Gavin Slater from Newcastle.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Ingqayizivele Group from Newcastle arriving at Isandlwana where the commemoration took place at Inquthu on Saturday.
Ingqayizivele Group from Newcastle arriving at Isandlwana where the commemoration took place at Inquthu on Saturday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Former president Jacob Zuma waiting for King Misuzulu's arrival to greet his majesty with the premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Former president Jacob Zuma waiting for King Misuzulu's arrival to greet his majesty with the premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PATRICK BULGER | History: the thorny subject that’s always fair game for politicians

There is no single truth in it, which is worth remembering when politicos bang on about righting historical wrongs
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

WATCH | Mbuso Khoza gears up for 'umfundelo wamahubo' for the king’s coronation

Mbuso said Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has always been supportive of his institute.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Don’t be confused about who is king, Misuzulu tells supporters

Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has used his battle of Isandlwana commemoration speech to solidify his claim to kingship of the Zulu nation amid a feud ...
Politics
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  4. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  5. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials