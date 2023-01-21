South Africa

Traditional healer charged with murder after being caught with dead man's cellphone

21 January 2023 - 09:34
A traditional healer has been charged with murder after he was found in possession of a dead man's cellphone.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Free State police have arrested a traditional healer found in possession of a murdered man’s cellphone and an illegal firearm.

This followed the discovery of the deceased’s body in his home in Brandfort. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the 75-year-old man’s domestic worker notified police about his death around 9am on Thursday.

“The deceased was found in a pool of blood. He sustained a wound on his head and it is suspected that a blunt object was used. Emergency medical service personnel were summoned to the scene and he was certified dead,” said Thakeng.

Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo on Friday.
News
1 week ago

“Thereafter, a house was identified in Majwemasweu, and three suspects and the house owner, who is a traditional healer were found. The house was searched and a cellphone belonging to the deceased as well as an unlicensed .22 Star pistol was found and seized. The traditional healer was found in possession of the unlicensed firearm.”

Thakeng said the 38-year-old was arrested with two other suspects, aged 21 and 23, on murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges. They are set to appear in the Brandfort magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

