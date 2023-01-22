South Africa

Air search to be launched for body parts of missing KZN boy

22 January 2023 - 17:19
Philasande Shange was reported missing on January 5 after he failed to return from a shop near his KwaDukuza home
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A private security company will conduct a helicopter search for the body parts of a seven-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy who went missing earlier this month.

Philasande Shange was reported missing on January 5 after he failed to return from a shop near his KwaDukuza home.

Five days after he went missing, police and his family recovered the child’s head and a leg near a stream after receiving a text message from an unknown number.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said the family contacted them on Sunday morning asking for assistance to locate the rest of the child’s body parts.

“The family have since received further messages from the same number informing them the remaining body parts were sold in Mozambique.

"The person behind the messages also advised them to leave the area or the killings will continue. The messages are believed to be sent by the person responsible for the child’s decapitation and dismemberment,” said Balram.

He said the family had been advised by traditional healers that the child’s remains were buried near their home.

“The community and police with specialised dogs have searched the area but were unable to locate the remaining body parts.”

Balram said Reaction Unit SA’s helicopter would assist in the search on Monday morning.

“The pilot and crew will meet with family for a briefing and search areas that are inaccessible to rescue vehicles.”

