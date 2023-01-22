Hunt on for Khayelitsha cop killer

Police are on the hunt for the killer of a Muizenberg cop who was stabbed to death in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said Hawks are investigating the fatal stabbing of the 37-year-old police captain.

The deceased was attached to Muizenberg SAPS and no arrests had been made by Sunday.

He said further details about the policeman would released after consultation with his family.

TimesLIVE

