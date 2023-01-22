South Africa

KZN woman drowns in residential pool

22 January 2023 - 10:23
The scene of the drowning incident in Westbrook, north of Durban
Image: Cert

Tragedy unfolded at a home in Westbrook, north of Durban, on Saturday evening when a woman drowned while taking a dip in the pool.

According to the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) a call for assistance was received just after 5:30pm.

“Cert volunteers responded and requested emergency services.

“Upon arrival they found an adult woman had got into difficulty while in the pool.

“She was pulled out by a bystander who commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” Cert said.

Despite an intervention by advance life support paramedics the woman did not survive and was declared dead on the scene.

TimesLIVE

