South Africa

Saturday night crashes claim three lives in Durban

22 January 2023 - 10:20
The scene of the accident on the M19 in which a man and a woman were killed
The scene of the accident on the M19 in which a man and a woman were killed
Image: ALS Paramedics

Three people were killed and several injured in separate accidents on Durban’s roads on Saturday night.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the first accident occurred around 11pm on the M19 highway near Reservoir Hills, a suburb outside Durban.

He said paramedics found “total carnage” when they arrived on the scene.

“Two vehicles had collided on the roadway before one vehicle left the roadway coming to rest down an embankment.

“A female in her twenties was found entrapped in the wreckage. She was quickly assessed on the scene. However she had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said the driver, a man in his twenties, was trapped in the wreckage with serious injuries.

“He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.

“However he went into a state of cardiac arrest and despite doctors attempts to resuscitate him his injuries were too severe and he was declared deceased at the hospital. Two other patients from the other vehicle sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital.”

In a another incident on South Coast Road, south of the city, one person was killed and four were injured around midnight.

Jamieson said paramedics who responded were also met with a serious crash scene.

“A single vehicle had lost control and overturned coming to rest against a wall.

“One person was found entrapped underneath the vehicle with fatal injuries.

“There was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. Four others were found with serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.”

TimesLIVE

