University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the institution will do “everything possible” to avert threatened strike action by staff after a deadlock in wage negotiations.
In a communique in response to threats by academics to down tools for the “insulting and derisory pay increase of 3% offered for the 2023 year”, Phakeng said the university had engaged “tirelessly” with the Academics Union (AU), the sole representative of academic staff at the university since late last year.
“In regular engagements with all unions, the executive has always remained open and transparent on the university’s financial outlook and its implications for the many areas of our operations.
“There is currently an ongoing process to address the issues that have arisen, and we are confident that it will yield an acceptable outcome soon. It is important to emphasise that the executive is approaching every step of the process in compliance with the university’s governance procedures.”
UCT says it's doing everything possible to avert staff strike over wages
Image: Esa Alexander
Phakeng pointed out it was not unusual for UCT to have deadlocked with the unions at this point of the year and there were many factors to consider including a challenging climate.
“We wish to assure the campus community that the executive will do everything possible to, at best, avert any possible staff protest action and to ensure that there is minimal to no impact on university activities. All university activities are scheduled to continue as planned.”
However in response to the statement on social media, anonymous users rejected UCT's claims it had been in liaison with the union since last year.
