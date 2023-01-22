South Africa

UKZN says no walk-ins please as they get ready to welcome 8,000 first-year students

22 January 2023 - 14:28 By YASANTHA NAIDOO
The University of KwaZulu-Natal says it fielded over 250 000 applications to study this year
Image: Supplied

Teaching is the most popular course applied for by prospective students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

The institute said it will welcome over 8,000 first-time students when lectures kick off on February 13.

UKZN's corporate relations executive director Normah Zondo said: “The university received more than 250,000 applications from approximately 110,000 prospective students for these places.

“This high number of applications is because most students apply for admission to more than one programme. Due to the high number of applications received, the university is thus unable to accommodate ‘walk-in’ applications.”

A bachelor of education was the most sought after course with 38,577 applications followed by a bachelor of science at 35,867 and bachelor of nursing at 22,622.

Zondo said it embarked on a fundraising programme to provide bursary assistance to students who are financially needy. The number of awards will be dependent on the amount raised.

Students who meet the following criteria may apply for this assistance:

  • From families with an income below R350,000 per annum.
  • Degree aggregate of 55% and above.
  • Do not have any funding for 2023.
  • If funded for the year 2023, the student must have historical debt in a year or years they were self-funded.

She said registration for returning students started on January 10 and will continue until February 24.

Zondo said NSFAS-funded students would be able to register after SMS confirmation of their funding status.

She said tuition fees increased by 5,10% and student residence fees by 7,10% in line with adjustments proposed to universities by the higher education department.

TimesLIVE

