South Africa

Alleged child sex ring kingpin pleads not guilty to 700 charges

23 January 2023 - 16:04
Andre Ackerman is out on bail and immediately walked out of the Johannsburg high court after the adjournment of his case.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Andre Gerhard Ackerman, 52, has pleaded not guilty to 700 charges related to a paedophile ring. 

Ackerman, who allegedly ran a sex-trafficking group, appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Monday. He was arrested with advocate Paul Kennedy, who has since committed suicide. 

In August 2021, TimesLIVE reported that an indictment before the high court revealed details of how the advocate and his co-accused allegedly used social media to lure minor boys into human trafficking, sexual exploitation, grooming, assault and rape. 

The charges related to incidents that allegedly occurred between September 2020 and July 2021.

Ackerman's trial started on Monday and will continue on Tuesday. The court heard he “unlawfully and intentionally had in his possession a cellphone which contained 253 videos of child pornography”.

These included videos and pictures advocating, advertising, encouraging and promoting child pornography in sexual acts, conduct or exploitation. Unknown children appearing to be under 18 pose naked, engage in sexual acts or conduct of sexual violation or exploitation with unknown adults and other children. 

