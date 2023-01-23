South Africa

Load-shedding levels worsen overnight

23 January 2023 - 06:22 By TImesLIVE
South Africans have been warned to prepare for permanent load-shedding between stages 2 and 3 for two years to allow Eskom time to address maintenance issues. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Eskom says load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3 until 4pm on Monday and at stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.

This is due to two generating units at Tutuka power station being shut down during the night, while the return to service of an Arnot power station unit has been delayed, further reducing available capacity.

On Sunday Eskom said it would reduce the enforced outages to stage 2 from 5am on Monday. It did warn, however, there was “considerable risk to this outlook as the coal plant is highly unreliable and unpredictable”.

The power utility advised South Africans to prepare for permanent load-shedding between stages 2 and 3 for two years to allow it time to address maintenance issues.

