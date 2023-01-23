Ministry defends naval exercise 'to strengthen bonds with Russia and China'

“In recent months, we have had engagements with counterparts in the UK, the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, to mention but a few. There was no hype about any of these countries, especially with regard to the US wherein we held an even longer exercise, known as Exercise Shared Accord in KwaZulu-Natal last year regarding our military health capabilities.”
A naval exercise scheduled to take place in KwaZulu-Natal next month is “an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds that exist between SA, Russia and China”, the ministry of defence and military veterans said on Monday.
“We wish to state categorically that SA, like any independent and sovereign state, has a right to conduct its foreign relations in line with its own diplomatic relations and national interests. SA sees Exercise Mosi II as an opportunity to contribute towards further strengthening the strong bonds that exist between South Africa, Russia and China.
“Contrary to the assertions by our critics, SA is not abandoning its neutral position on the Russian-Ukraine conflict. We remain firm in our view that multilateralism and dialogue are keys to unlock sustainable international peace. We continue to urge both parties to engage in dialogue as a solution to the current conflict,” said ministerial spokesperson Cornelius Monama.
The ministry was responding to criticism of its plan to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and the Russian Federal Navy during the multilateral maritime exercise scheduled to take place from February 17 to 27 in Durban and Richards Bay.
Monama said the exercise will serve as a platform for the three nations to share operational skills, expertise and experience.
“The Republic of SA enjoys diplomatic relations with all member states of Brics (Brazil, Russia and China) at a bilateral level, in addition to the multilateral levels. We also enjoy defence diplomatic relations with several countries across all the continents of the world since we have become an integral part of the community of nations and no longer a pariah state.”
Ukrainian association to protest against Dirco hosting Russian foreign minister Lavrov
“In recent months, we have had engagements with counterparts in the UK, the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, to mention but a few. There was no hype about any of these countries, especially with regard to the US wherein we held an even longer exercise, known as Exercise Shared Accord in KwaZulu-Natal last year regarding our military health capabilities.”
Monama said the SA National Defence Force plans and budgets for military exercises with other nations across the globe, both at bilateral and multilateral levels.
“Exercise Mosi II is no exception, including the Exercise Shared Accord we held with our US armed forces counterparts. In addition, the biennial maritime Exercise Oxide between SA and France took place in November last year at the Simon’s Town Naval Base.”
The event will be the second time such an exercise will be taking place involving the three naval forces. The first was held in November 2019 in Cape Town.
“This year’s Exercise Mosi II will see over 350 SANDF personnel from various arms of services and divisions participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts.”
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise said Exercise Mosi II will benefit all three participating nations.
“The envisaged exercise will benefit all countries involved through interoperability of the naval systems, joint disaster systems management enhancement, maritime co-operation and anti-piracy exercises,” she said.
