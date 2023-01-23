Mystery surrounds the death of a man and a woman found in a pool in Clarendon, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.
The house is used by a number of small businesses and is believed to be owned by an IT company.
An employee made the gruesome discovery on Monday morning.
The 39-year old man who apparently drowned worked as a gardener and caretaker for the company and was last seen on Friday. The identity of the woman wasn't immediately known.
Neighbours from the leafy suburb said they were in the dark about the tragedy.
Attempts to obtain comment from the company proved futile, with employees telling TimesLIVE their superiors had told them not to divulge anything.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said inquest dockets had been opened.
“Their bodies were found floating in a decomposing state in the swimming pool," said Ngcobo.
A source at Fort Napier forensics services said the bodies had not yet been identified by their next of kin.
TimesLIVE
Mystery over two people found dead in Pietermaritzburg swimming pool
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
