Mystery over two people found dead in Pietermaritzburg swimming pool

23 January 2023 - 17:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A leafy street in Pietermaritzburg was abuzz on Monday when police and paramedics were called to a drowning incident after two bodies were found in a swimming pool.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Mystery surrounds the death of a man and a woman found in a pool in Clarendon, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.

The house is used by a number of small businesses and is believed to be owned by an IT company.

An employee made the gruesome discovery on Monday morning.

The 39-year old man who apparently drowned worked as a gardener and caretaker for the company and was last seen on Friday. The identity of the woman wasn't immediately known.

Neighbours from the leafy suburb said they were in the dark about the tragedy.

Attempts to obtain comment from the company proved futile, with employees telling TimesLIVE their superiors had told them not to divulge anything.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said inquest dockets had been opened.

“Their bodies were found floating in a decomposing state in the swimming pool," said Ngcobo.

A source at Fort Napier forensics services said the bodies had not yet been identified by their next of kin.

