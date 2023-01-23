South Africa

Two more arrested in connection with murder of councillor and two others

23 January 2023 - 15:41
Two more suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase and two others. Stock photo.
Two more suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase and two others. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police in Mpumalanga have made a breakthrough in the case of a councillor murdered in Mkhondo.

ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were killed at Longhomes township, outside Mkhondo, on January 13. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela confirmed on Monday that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders, bringing to four the total number of arrests.

“We want to thank the community of Mkhondo for the co-operation in as far as the investigation is concerned. For the police to be able to make this arrest, it was because of information the community shared with us,” Manamela said.

Third arrest in murder of Mpumalanga ANC councillor and two others

Mpumalanga police have arrested a third person in connection with the murders of ANC councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and ...
News
5 days ago

Acting MEC for safety and security in Mpumalanga Speedy Mashilo applauded police for the arrests.

“We are excited and thank the provincial commissioner and the team. They gave confidence to the community. We thank the police. I know they had many sleepless nights working on this case. We expect more arrests and hopefully get to the bottom of who is behind the killings,” Mashilo said. 

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said suspects Blessing Nhlakanipho Ntombela, 30, and Blessing Bongani Dlamini, 38, appeared briefly before the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The case has been postponed to January 30 for a formal bail application. They were both remanded in custody.

Former Mkhondo mayor Vusi Motha and his co-accused, Willington Sangweni, are expected to appear in the same court for their bail application. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mkhondo — a town in the grip of a struggle for dirty money

Mkhondo in Mpumalanga is in the grip of a deadly political power struggle, with insiders saying the murders of two ANC councilors in less than three ...
News
1 day ago

Former Mkhondo mayor one of the two arrested in connection with murder of councillor

The former mayor of Mkhondo local municipality, Vusi Motha, 43, appeared briefly at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Tuesday, along with ...
News
5 days ago

'Our political leadership has reached a point of no return': Mashaba slams Cele and Masemola

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola after the patching of potholes as ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  5. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials