The Skukuza regional court on Monday convicted and sentenced two Mozambican nationals to 18 years imprisonment each for poaching related offences.
July Sihlangu, 33, and Sergio Mathebula, 32, were convicted of killing a rhino, trespassing, contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an axe.
On September 21 last year, Kruger National Park rangers were doing their routine patrols when they spotted Sihlangu and Mathebula around the Malelane section.
“They apprehended them and found them in possession of a hunting rifle with a serial number obliterated, live ammunition, an axe and two fresh rhino horns.
“The rangers went back to the place where they spotted the accused and found a carcass and subsequently arrested them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
She said the state led evidence of a ballistic report confirming that the firearm that was found in their possession was used to kill the rhino.
Two rhino poachers sentenced to 18 years each
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
