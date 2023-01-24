A year later, family of slain KZN matric pupil Mvelo Zikhali awaits justice

He had completed matric at Mehlokazulu High School in Imbali, Edendale, with a bachelor's pass. Zikhali planned to study sound engineering, had been accepted to study at a private college and was awaiting news from DUT and UKZN.
The family told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that it had been a difficult year without Zikhali, and the release of the matric results last week made the family relive the pain.
“When I saw other people rejoicing after seeing their results, celebrating, I got all emotional. With Mvelo, we could not experience that. Instead, we had to mourn him because he was taken from us on the day we were supposed to be celebrating his achievement,” said Mvelo's eldest sister, Andiswa Zikhali.
“The other painful part is that after a year there has still been no arrest.”
Andiswa said they have also not received any details about the investigation. The family has also tried to track down the perpetrators but without success. She said they believe the police have “forgotten or stopped the investigation”.
Andiswa said the family could not fully celebrate the achievement of their younger sister, who received her results last week.
“We did celebrate for her, but you could see that everyone was only thinking about Mvelo. Even the day before the results were announced last week, everyone was down. We were all very upset by his death. My mother is trying to come to terms with herself, and I think going to church and praying every Sunday helps her,” she said.
“My father, on the other hand, has been in and out of the hospital because of it. I did not do well in university last year either, so I have to go back too. We are trying to deal with it, but it is difficult for everyone. We had hoped the perpetrators would be in prison by now.”
KZN provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said Alexandra Road police are investigating a murder case.
The release of matric results last week triggered pain and grief for the family of a 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal matriculant who was shot dead while he awaited results of his final examination.
On January 21 2022 Mvelo Zikhali, 20, went to a garage on the corner of Archie Gumede Drive and Sikhumbuzo Ngwenya Road, Pietermaritzburg, with other pupils to find out about his matric results.
Zikhali was allegedly shot in the head shortly after 2am in front of other pupils and community members as he waited to buy a newspaper.
It is alleged two vehicles arrived and parked across the road. A group of five armed men jumped out and tried to robbed Zikhali and his friend.
The man allegedly demanded cellphones, and when Zikhali told them he didn’t have his on him, they didn’t believe him and started assaulting them. After a fight started, community members and other pupils approached to intervene, but a gunshot went off and the men fled.
Zikhali allegedly was trying to protect his head as the bullet went through his forearm and through his forehead. The outgoing matriculant died at the scene.
EFF demands answers over death of 17-year-old girl allegedly killed by police in Mkhondo protest
