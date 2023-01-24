South Africa

EFF demands answers over death of 17-year-old girl allegedly killed by police in Mkhondo protest

Ipid is investigating

24 January 2023 - 10:08
The EFF wants answers regarding the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who was allegedly shot by police during a protest. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

The EFF in Mpumalanga has demanded a full-scale investigation by the provincial police commissioner into the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl allegedly shot dead by police during a service delivery protest in Mkhondo last Monday.

The EFF demanded the immediate arrest of the officer who allegedly shot the 17-year-old, Thalente Msibi, and called on provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, to provide the girl's family with answers as to what happened. 

Msibi was fatally shot in Mabola, Mkhondo, while on her way from school, according to the party.

TimesLIVE understands the girl was shot when community members allegedly tried to torch the local police station. 

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said an investigation was under way. 

“We will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is concluded,” Suping said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said he could not comment as the matter was with Ipid. 

The EFF alleged the girl's death was not an isolated incident involving police. 

“Just four months ago two young children aged nine and 14 were killed by stray live ammunition in Chief Albert Luthuli and Bushbuckridge. The brutal and senseless killings which leave parents and families in heavy pain have been happening for a while without any police officer held accountable,” the party claimed. 

TimesLIVE

