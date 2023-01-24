South Africa

KZN cop who ‘killed his girlfriend and friend’ appears in court

24 January 2023 - 13:15 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Const Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, 27, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of his friend and girlfriend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer who allegedly murdered his friend and girlfriend two weeks ago is expected to plead guilty next Monday.

Const Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, 27, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday when the matter was set down for a plea. 

Sikhakhane, who was based at Bishopstowe police station, is accused of killing his friend Sandile Nene, 30, from Imbali and his girlfriend Samukelisiwe Mtshali, 22, who resided in Nqutu.

According to the indictment, Sikhakhane was off duty but in possession of his service firearm. 

Before the incident, Sikhakhane allegedly suspected Mtshali was being unfaithful to him and decided to travel to Nqutu to confront her about his suspicions. 

At about 11pm on January 6, Sikhakhane contacted Nene, asking to hire his vehicle to travel to Nqutu. Shortly after midnight the following day, Nene fetched Sikhakhane and they left for Nqutu.

The state alleged along the way, Sikhakhane and Nene had a disagreement over the cost of the trip. It alleged Sikhakhane decided to kill Nene and take his car to complete his journey to Nqutu. 

“Sikhakhane produced his service firearm and fatally shot Nene. He left Nene's remains in a bush at the side of the road and fled the scene in the Hyundai with Nene's cellphone.

“Nene's body was found the following day. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head,” reads the indictment. 

The state alleged after repeated attempts to contact Mtshali and convince her to meet him, she agreed to. It said when Mtshali arrived, she entered the car driven by Sikhakhane and they started to argue.

The state alleged Sikhakhane planned and decided to kill Mtshali for her perceived infidelity. 

“He drew his firearm and fired at her multiple times. He dumped her body in a bush before fleeing the scene. Mtshali was found later that day. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head and right lung.”

Sikhakhane then handed himself over to police. He is facing two counts of murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances. 

State advocate Mbongeni Mthembi sought a postponement of the matter to Monday for a guilty plea. The application was granted by judge Nkosinathi Chili.

Sikhakhane will remain in custody until his next appearance on Monday. 

